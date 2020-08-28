Sierra Network Charity Foundation Boost The Fight Against COVID-19 In Kenema

BY EXPO MORIBA BOCKARIE

( COW WAE NOR GET TAIL)

An organisation comprising of Sierra Leoneans living in the diaspora known as Sierra Network Charity Foundation has donated 200 face masks to Kenema.

The donation is in line with Government’s expectation to make sure the fight against corona virus is won which can be easily achieved through collective responsibilities.

The masks was presented to the chief administrator of Kenema city council Joseph T. Gando on behalf of the people.

Receiving the masks, C.A Gando on behalf of the people of Kenema thanked and appreciated Sierra Network for the gesture and vowed to give the masks to people who cannot afford to get one.

He said in the fight against COVID-19, every contribution is very important and therefore called on other Sierra Leoneans living in the diaspora to emulate the work of Sierra Network and in the best interest of Sierra Leone.

Joseph Gando reiterated on the use of face masks as one of the most precautionary measures in the fight against COVID-19 citing medical advice and therefore went further to describe the gesture from Sierra Network as unique more so when the masks bear the colours of our national flag which is the green,white, and blue.

Speaking to this writer, Dr.Isatu Kakay Diallo stated that the corona virus has created a lot of setback towards every developmental issues across the globe and therefore it is incumbent on everyone to put hands on deck to make sure the fight against the pandemic becomes a success in sierra Leone and the world at large.

Dr. Isatu Kakay Diallo called on every sierra Leonean not be complacence in the fight against the virus indicating that the country is all we have and we must fight to protect it.