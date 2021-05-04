Sierra Leone’s Sallu Kamuskay is among Commonwealth 41 young leaders announced for the Commonwealth Youth Council Elections 2021.

Set up in 2013, the Commonwealth Youth Council aims to advance the youth development agenda across the 54 member countries and boost young people’s participation at all levels of decision-making.

Find out more about the 41 candidates contesting in the CYC Executives Election 2021.

https://thecommonwealth.org/media/news/41-candidates-announced-commonwealth-youth-council-2021-election