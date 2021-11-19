Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Visits Nimiyama, Peyifeh Sections, Commissions Diamond Clock Tower in Koidu Town

Kono District, Eastern Province, Thursday 18 November 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has continued his working visit to the Nimiyama and Peyifeh sections and commissioned the Diamond Clock Tower in Koidu City in Kono, about 362 kilometers from Freetown.

Welcoming the presidential entourage to Koidu City, Paramount Chief Paul Ngabba Saquee V of Tankoro Chiefdom said he was delighted to host the President and senior government officials, adding that all his colleague chiefs and their subjects would like to express their appreciation for recent changes in that part of the country.

“Your Excellency, we the people of Kono welcome and appreciate your government for everything, particularly the introduction of the Free Quality School Education. Now many of our children can access schools without any burden on the parents. Thank you and God bless you,” he noted.

The traditional leader also called the mammoth gathering of his people to continue to support the Sierra Leone People’s Party government of President Bio and to make Sierra Leone the envy of the region.

Chief Executive Officer of Africell Sierra Leone, who was the major partner for the construction of the Diamond Clock Tower in Koidu City, Shadi Gerjawi, said the tower was in continuation of their Corporate Social Responsibility, adding that the structure would add to the beautification of the township of Koidu.

He assured that Africell would continue to provide quality service not only in Freetown but also to every part of the country.

“I want to thank the people of Kono for their support towards this project. May God bless Sierra Leone,” he concluded.

Before he commissioned the Diamond Clock Tower, President Bio told the people of Kono that they were always at the center of his government, because they were a great people who had contributed immensely to the development of the country.

He further called on the people of Kono to encourage their children to go to school, arguing that diamonds and other minerals could diminish but education would be a legacy to self-development and society.

He assured that under his leadership major roads in Kono would be constructed to link up with other areas of the country.

“Today I want to encourage the people of Kono to take education and agriculture very seriously. Education and agriculture are critical components to national development. My government values education, that is why I promised Kono a university and I am here this time to fulfill that promise.

“I am very happy to be here. With great honour, I now commission this tower for the people of Kono,” he concluded.

