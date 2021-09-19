Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Visits John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Praises Leadership of the Iconic Exhibition Centre

Boston, Massachusetts, USA Saturday 18 September 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has visited the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in #Boston, dedicated to the memory of America’s 35th President and all those, who through the art of politics, seek a new and better world.

The library and museum are part of the Presidential Library System, which is administered by the Office of Presidential Libraries, a part of the National Archives and Records Administration of the #UnitedStates.

The building holds official presidential documents and correspondences, a wealth of multimedia exhibits and artefacts and literary gems such as some unpublished writings of Ernest Hemingway, the famous American novelist, short-story writer, journalist, and sportsman.

The President with his team, among them Chief Minister Jacob Jusu Saffa, Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Dr Moinina David Sengeh and First Lady Fatima Maada Bio was taken on a tour of the facility by Ian Shepherd, the Visitor Operations Manager, first dedicated on 20 October 1979 to educate and inform people about his legacy.

John F. Kennedy was President of the United States of America from 1961 until his assassination near the end of his third year in office on 22 November 1963. He was 43 at the election and became the youngest US President.

Sierra Leone’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States of America, Sidique Abou-Bakarr Wai, commended the manager for taking them on the conducted tour and for his detailed information about the historic background of the presidential library and museum.

President Julius Maada Bio expressed thanks and appreciation to the leadership of the Presidential Library and Museum for educating the team about the structure and importance of the building.

