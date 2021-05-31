24 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, May 31, 2021
type here...
News
Updated:

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Urges ECOWAS to Call for Consultations and Communications with all Stakeholders in Mali, Condemns Military Takeovers

By Sierra Network
164
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Is ACC Oblivious To Rampant Traffic Police Corruption?

A Commentary By Ranger Several times The Calabash during its anonymous peregrinations across the...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

As Africanist Press Claims Misappropriation of $3M… Public Officials in ACC Net Over Non-Rehabilitation of Chancery Building in New York

By Amin Kef-Ranger Recently, Social Media has been awash with the circulation of an...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Urges ECOWAS to Call for Consultations and Communications with all Stakeholders in Mali, Condemns Military Takeovers

Accra, Ghana, Sunday 30 May 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has called for...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Accra, Ghana, Sunday 30 May 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has called for consultations and communications with stakeholders at the ECOWAS Extraordinary Session on the political situation in Mali convened by the Chairman, Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana.

“This meeting underscores the urgency of maintaining peace and stability in Mali, which we all agree, has critical implications for the stability of the entire ECOWAS region. Indeed, given the multidimensionality of the situation in Mali, the authority is not dealing with an exclusive Malian problem. This is an ECOWAS problem. This is an international problem,” he emphasised.

He said while recalling the decisions of the last Summit, the Government of Sierra Leone had called for respect for the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Good Governance and Democracy that condemned the unconstitutional political change.

“Military take-overs violate ECOWAS, AU, and UN Resolutions. Sierra Leone, therefore, stands in solidarity with ECOWAS and calls for the restoration of constitutional order through inclusive, credible, and transparent elections in accordance with the provisions of prior resolutions on this matter.

“To that end, I urge the Authority of Heads of State and Government to intensify consultations and communications with all stakeholders at all levels. Mediation and conflict prevention are possible and should be pursued,” he said.

In his statement earlier, the chairman expressed his appreciation to his colleagues for answering the clarion call to attend to urgent matters of peace and stability affecting the region.

“Your commitment and our collective determination have been the hallmark of our enviable success as a regional organisation. I salute your steadfastness and determination. The current political impasse in Mali has again raised anxiety and shaken the hope of successful transition and political stability of the country,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo also briefed his colleagues and delegates on the events and actions by the 15-member regional group, with a mandate of promoting economic integration in all fields of activity of the constituting countries, since the Transitional Government in Mali was installed on 18 August 2020.

He commended Mr. Goodluck Jonathan, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS mediator to the Malian crisis.

For More Enquiries:
State House Media and Communications Unit
[email protected]

Previous articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches Postgraduate Colleges of Health Specialties and Induction of Foundation Fellows, Receives Honorary Fellow of the Council
Next articleAs Africanist Press Claims Misappropriation of $3M… Public Officials in ACC Net Over Non-Rehabilitation of Chancery Building in New York
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Is ACC Oblivious To Rampant Traffic Police Corruption?

A Commentary By Ranger Several times The Calabash during its anonymous peregrinations across the...
Read more
Blog

As Africanist Press Claims Misappropriation of $3M… Public Officials in ACC Net Over Non-Rehabilitation of Chancery Building in New York

Sierra Network - 0
By Amin Kef-Ranger Recently, Social Media has been awash with the circulation of an article published by the Africanist...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Urges ECOWAS to Call for Consultations and Communications with all Stakeholders in Mali, Condemns Military Takeovers

Sierra Network - 0
Accra, Ghana, Sunday 30 May 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has called for consultations and communications with stakeholders...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches Postgraduate Colleges of Health Specialties and Induction of Foundation Fellows, Receives Honorary Fellow of the Council

Sierra Network - 0
Freetown International Conference Center, Aberdeen, Saturday 29 May 2021 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has officially launched the inauguration...
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches Operational Plans for the ‘Hands Off Our Girls’ Campaign, Commemorates International Menstrual Hygiene Day

Sierra Network - 0
Freetown City Council Auditorium, Friday 28 May 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has launched the Operational Plan for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches Postgraduate Colleges of Health Specialties and Induction of Foundation Fellows, Receives Honorary Fellow of the Council

News Sierra Network - 0
Freetown International Conference Center, Aberdeen, Saturday 29 May 2021 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has officially launched the inauguration...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches Operational Plans for the ‘Hands Off Our Girls’ Campaign, Commemorates International Menstrual Hygiene Day

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Freetown City Council Auditorium, Friday 28 May 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has launched the Operational Plan for...
Read more

African Union Recognises Sierra Leone’s First Lady Fatima Bio as Champion of Sanitation and Hygiene, Praises Her Hands Off Our Girls Campaign

Blog Sierra Network - 0
https://www.youtube.com/embed/b9XDUHs3pBI State House, Freetown, Thursday 27 May 2021 - The African Ministers' Council on Water, AMCOW, has...
Read more

ACC Launches Compliance Sanctions Handbook And Trains MDA LEADS On Its Use

Blog Sierra Network - 0
ACC NEWS STORY 20th May, 2021 ACC LAUNCHES COMPLIANCE SANCTIONS HANDBOOK AND TRAINS MDA LEADS ON...
Read more

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Is ACC Oblivious To Rampant Traffic Police Corruption?

Sierra Network - 0