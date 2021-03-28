22.2 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, March 29, 2021
type here...
News
Updated:

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Tours Kamalo, Sanda Tendaren, Mateboi, Batkanu to Discuss Government’s Inclusive Development Plans

By Sierra Network
501
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Tours Kamalo, Sanda Tendaren, Mateboi, Batkanu to Discuss Government’s Inclusive Development Plans

Karene District, Northern Province, Saturday 27 March 2021 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 8 New Confirmed Case, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update28th March 20218 New Case3970 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Case, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update27th March 20210 New Case3962 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Karene District, Northern Province, Saturday 27 March 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has toured major towns in the Karene District as part of his inclusive approach to governance and shared his government’s district-specific achievements for citizens in that part of the country, 156km from the capital, Freetown.

In Sanda Tendaren, Regent Chief Alhaji Bundu said they were happy with the visit of President Bio, noting that it demonstrated strong leadership that had sought to bring governance and development discussions and decisions closer to the people.

“We consider this visit as a source of pride. Your Excellency sir, we appreciate the Free Quality Education and Free Health Care in this part of the country. This time we have seen an increase in the number of school-going children. We, therefore, take this opportunity to ask for more development so that Sanda Tendaren will catch up with other areas in the country in terms of development,” he requested.

In Batkanu, Paramount Chief Bai Yankay Kargbo said after 1975 President Julius Maada Bio was the only sitting President to have visited them and further confessed to the fact that that decision demonstrated bravery, for which they would forever be grateful.

“Mr. President, we are pleased with your development agenda. Prior to now, our road network was very deplorable, but your government has graded our main road. This shows that your government is very inclusive. We, the people of this part of the district, are kindly asking you to replace the ferry that links Batkanu and other parts of the district,” the Paramount Chief said.

In his response, President Bio congratulated the people of Karene District for their courage, resilience and zeal, saying that the district was the least developed in the country. He observed that the people did not deserve the deplorable state of the road network they had, citing the lack of other social facilities that would integrate the whole district.

The President assured them that his government would continue to look after the well-being of its citizens, adding that that was why he had allocated 22% of the country’s annual budget to education. He said nobody should be left behind in the country’s efforts to harness the many opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

He further assured that his government would do major road construction in the district and to replace two broken ferries out of the five in the district.

“Since 2019, six mini-grids have been in operation under the Rural Renewable Energy Project, serving approximately 900 to 1500 households directly, and providing electricity to the Community Health Centres and complement villages in the following places: Kamasondo; Batkanu; Sendugu; Kathantha; Kathantha Yimboi; Fitonia.

“We will work on the Kabatha Junction – Gbinti – Batkanu – Mateboi – Foreloko (86.00 km) road. My Government also recognises that previous Governments have not sufficiently invested in roads and bridges in this district. I think we should transform the following from hand-pulled ferries to reinforced concrete bridges:1. Yebele Ferry 2. Kabba Ferry 3. Bantoro Ferry, 4. Tomparie Ferry.

“Done in other parts of the country but specifically for the case of Kamakwie, I decided to travel to Karene and hand-deliver a symbolic cheque of 25 billion Leones to SDF grantees (TVET institutions and organizations in the North.) Karene will also benefit from a brand new TVET centre soon,” he concluded.

For More Enquiries:
State House Media and Communications Unit
[email protected]

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 8 New Confirmed Case, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Tours Kamalo, Sanda Tendaren, Mateboi, Batkanu to Discuss Government’s Inclusive Development Plans

Karene District, Northern Province, Saturday 27 March 2021 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 8 New Confirmed Case, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update28th March 20218 New Case3970 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Case, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update27th March 20210 New Case3962 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Sports

Leone Stars Line Up vs Lesotho

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone Football Association vs Ministry Of Finance vs National Sport Authority

Sierra Network - 0
https://snradio.net/for-lesotho-and-benin-games-alongside-paralympic-games-ministry-of-finance-paid-over-le11-billion-to-the-national-sports-authority/
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Installs Four Paramount Chiefs, Unveils New Vehicle for the Supervision of Education in Karene District

News Sierra Network - 0
Kamakwie Town, Karene District, Northern Province, Friday 26 March 2021 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has installed four Paramount...
Read more

Ministry Of Youth Affairs And Ministry Of Agriculture And Forestry Create Job For 10,000 Youths

News Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Takes COVID-19 Vaccine, Assures Citizens that the Marklates are Safe and Efficacious

News Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown Monday 15 March 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has taken the first shot of the...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Joins Eminent Sierra Leonean Women to Observe International Women’s Day, Explains Efforts to Legislate Affirmative Action Bill 2021

News Sierra Network - 0
Videoconference, Freetown, Thursday 11 March 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has engaged First Lady, Fatima Maada Bio, and...
Read more

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 8 New Confirmed Case, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0