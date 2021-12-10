Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Takes Part in 2021 Mid-Term Population and Housing Census

Presidential Lodge, Hill Station, Freetown, Friday 10 December 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and family have completed the enumeration process that started today as part of the 2021 Mid-Term Population and Housing Census being conducted by Statistics Sierra Leone.

In a short presentation, Statistician-General, Professor Osman Sankoh, thanked the President and members of the First Family for leading by example and for participating in the process of collecting quality and transparent data in Sierra Leone.

He emphasised that the information would be used for national development, adding that the process leading to the start of the Census was inclusive of all political parties, non-governmental organisations and civil society groups.

“Your Excellency Sir, we brought consultants from Ethiopia, Nigeria and Ghana who have transferred knowledge to our local staff for proper collection of data. Thank you, sir, for providing Stats SL with 20,000 tablets and power banks to expedite the process,” he concluded.

In a brief statement after participating in the process, His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, commended Stats SL for their preparedness, saying that he had followed the process right through all the stages.

President Bio called on citizens to participate in the process because it was important for national development.

“I am calling on every well-meaning Sierra Leonean to come out to be counted. Thank you very much,” he urged.

