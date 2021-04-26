22.4 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, April 30, 2021
type here...
BlogNews
Updated:

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Heads of State of The Gambia and Ghana Ahead of the Country’s 60th Independence Anniversary Commemoration

By Sierra Network
360
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 17 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update29th April 20214 New Case4053 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Ministry Of Defence – Press Release

Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 3 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 38 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update28th April 20213 New Case4049 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Lungi International Airport, Monday 26 April 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received his counterparts, His Excellency Adama Barrow of The Republic of The Gambia, and His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana.

President Professor Alpha Conde of Guinea, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo of Nigeria, President George Manneh Weah of Liberia and Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam of Guinea Bissau are all expected to arrive in Freetown tomorrow 27 April 2021 to join Sierra Leoneans commemorate the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country.

For More Enquiries:State House Media and Communications Unit [email protected]

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 27 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleFormer President Koroma Dissapointed At State House Last Minute 60th Celebration Invitation
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 17 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update29th April 20214 New Case4053 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Blog

Ministry Of Defence – Press Release

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 3 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 38 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update28th April 20213 New Case4049 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Statement By President Bio At The Investiture Ceremony For Visiting Heads Of State

Sierra Network - 0
https://youtu.be/W76xCIb4IVQ
Read more
News

President Julius Maada Bio Honours Distinguished Sierra Leoneans for Diligent and Dedicated Services, Recognises Colleague Heads of State, Institutions and Businesses

Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Tuesday 27 April 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has decorated four Heads of State in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Ministry Of Defence – Press Release

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Statement By President Bio At The Investiture Ceremony For Visiting Heads Of State

Blog Sierra Network - 0
https://youtu.be/W76xCIb4IVQ
Read more

President Julius Maada Bio Honours Distinguished Sierra Leoneans for Diligent and Dedicated Services, Recognises Colleague Heads of State, Institutions and Businesses

News Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Tuesday 27 April 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has decorated four Heads of State in...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Continues 60th Independence Anniversary Celebration with Christian Prayers

News Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Sunday 25 April 2021 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has prayed with Christians at State House...
Read more

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0