Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Credentials of Eight Ambassadors and High Commissioners, Calls for Shared Values in Healthy Bilateral Relationships

State House, Freetown, Thursday 25 August 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received Letters of Credence from heads of eight missions to Sierra Leone, warmly welcomed them during a formal presentation ceremony and encouraged them to strengthen the healthy diplomatic relationships.

Among the new heads of mission who presented their diplomatic credentials to the President were Ambassadors-designate of Sweden, H.E. Urban Sjorstrom, H.E. Jens Kraus-Masse of the Federal Republic of Germany, H.E. Seyed Khalil Sadati Amiri of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E Enrique Emesto Escorza of the United Mexican States.

Also were High Commissioners-designate H.E. Mrs. Worwomyo Agyeman of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Edward Kafu Chinoza of the Republic of Zimbabwe, H.E Selma Ashipala Musavyi of the Republic of Namibia and H.E Hadera Abera Admassu of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

While receiving the letters, President Julius Maada Bio congratulated the new heads of mission on behalf of his country and its people, stating that his government was also looking forward to stronger bilateral relations that would strengthen healthy and good diplomatic ties.

He later proposed a toast to the healthy and beautiful relationship between Sierra Leone and the eight countries.

The new heads of mission assured of their countries’ continued support for Sierra Leone’s policy on human capital development, foreign capacity building, and more mutually beneficial relations.

They expressed their appreciation for the warm welcome and said that they felt honoured to present their letters of credence and hoped to be able to represent their respective countries in Sierra Leone.

