Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Pledges $500,000 to African Union Humanitarian Fundraising, Emphasises the Need for Africa to Show Commitment to Climate Change

Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, Friday 27 May 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has pledged US$500,000 to the Extraordinary Humanitarian Summit and Pledging Conference at the opening session of the 16th Extraordinary Conference of the African Union, AU, Summit.

The summit deliberated efforts by African leaders to address the current humanitarian challenges in the continent, that were now being exacerbated by the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and disasters across the continent, identify durable solutions to address the current humanitarian challenges, especially of humanitarian financing and those that contributed to post-conflict recovery, peace and development.

As a way of positioning the country on the global stage for a well-deserved respect, President Bio told the summit that Sierra Leone had gone ahead since to establish the National Disaster Management Agency to primarily deal with disasters of any sort, adding that his government believed that it should take care of their internally displaced and distress persons because of manmade and natural disasters.

“Sierra Leone fully supports the setting up of the Africa Humanitarian Agency, and Sierra Leone is pledging $500,000. Thank you,” he concluded.

