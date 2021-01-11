25.4 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, January 11, 2021
type here...
News
Updated:

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Pays Tribute to the Late Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya

By Sierra Network
89
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Thank You All and May Mrs. Admire Marian Sesay’s Precious Soul Rest in Peace – Former President Koroma

On my behalf and that of the entire Koroma family, I thank all those who have commiserated...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Pays Tribute to the Late Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya

Saint Paul’s Cathedral Catholic Church Kenema, Saturday 9 January 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 31 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 4 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update10th January 202131 New Cases2834 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Saint Paul’s Cathedral Catholic Church Kenema, Saturday 9 January 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has paid a tribute to the former Sierra Leone Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya, Peter Joseph Francis, who passed away on 28 December 2020.

He was the country’s first resident High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya and Head of the United Nations Agencies in Nairobi.

In a short homily during the funeral service, Bishop Henry Aruna of the Diocese of Kenema described his death as another sad event not only for the Catholic Church but also for the entire nation.

Bishop Aruna noted that life was uncertain, and that death would always surprise the human race, every day and everywhere, and that the life of a man is short and full of trouble.

“A death like this reminds us of how temporal life is. Life is fragile, it can be taken away from us in a blink of an eye. May our good Lord grant Peter eternal rest and forgive his sins,” he concluded.

While paying tribute to the deceased Ambassador, President Bio said it was indeed difficult to talk about the late man because his death was so shocking. He referred to man as a passer-by on earth.

“My tribute will be a solace and a word of comfort to the family. Peter was a man who loved and cared for his family. His death will leave a big gap in the family,” he noted.

The President also confirmed that the late man proved to be a very dedicated servant in the discharge of his duties, adding that former Ambassador Peter Francis would be forever remembered for his service to the nation.

“On behalf of the government and people of Sierra Leone, I want to say a big thanks to the family. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he concluded.

For More Enquiries
State House Media and Communications Unit
+23276758764/+23278394949
[email protected]

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 31 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 4 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleThank You All and May Mrs. Admire Marian Sesay’s Precious Soul Rest in Peace – Former President Koroma
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Thank You All and May Mrs. Admire Marian Sesay’s Precious Soul Rest in Peace – Former President Koroma

On my behalf and that of the entire Koroma family, I thank all those who have commiserated...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Pays Tribute to the Late Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya

Sierra Network - 0
Saint Paul’s Cathedral Catholic Church Kenema, Saturday 9 January 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has paid a tribute...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 31 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 4 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update10th January 202131 New Cases2834 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Sports

Victor Lewis STABBED During Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) Elective Nominations

Sierra Network - 0
OTHER REPORTS ABOUT THE INCIDENT.... BREAKING NEWS! Stabbing in Sierra Leone...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 21 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update9th January 202121 New Cases2803 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio attends swearing-in of President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana

News Sierra Network - 0
Accra, Ghana, Thursday 7 January 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has joined other colleague heads of state in...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Grants Citizenship to 22 African Americans

News Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Tuesday 5 January 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has granted Sierra Leonean citizenship to 22...
Read more

NEW YEAR’S MESSAGE TO THE NATION BY HIS EXCELLENCY, DR. JULIUS MAADA BIO, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE

Blog Sierra Network - 0
NEW YEAR’S MESSAGE TO THE NATION BY HIS EXCELLENCY, DR. JULIUS MAADA BIO, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE.
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions 11KV Sub Transmission and Distribution Network on Bonthe Island

News Sierra Network - 0
Bonthe Municipality, Thursday 24 December 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has witnessed the signing of contract for the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Thank You All and May Mrs. Admire Marian Sesay’s Precious Soul...

Sierra Network - 0