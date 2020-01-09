Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Opens Mosques in Sogbini Chiefdom, Donates Food Items to Residents

Sogbini Chiefdom, Southern Province, Wednesday 1 January 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and Her Excellency the First Lady, Madam Fatima Maada Bio, have opened two mosques and donated assorted food items in Bauya and Tihun villages in Sogbini Chiefdom, Bonthe District, Southern Sierra Leone.

Masjid Ameena in Bauya village was constructed with the support of Direct Aid while Masjid Ibrahim in Tihun was done with the support of Ummah Welfare Trust.

During the opening ceremony, President Bio said that he was pleased to open mosques that would allow people to practice their faith. He commended Sierra Leoneans for upholding religious tolerance in the country, saying that that was something they should cherish.

He said that religion was about peace and love and, therefore, urged religious leaders to preach messages that would promote unity in the country and help its development. He commended the First Lady and the sponsors for the completion of the facilities.

First Lady, Madam Fatima Maada Bio, who later donated assorted food items to residents of the two communities, said that she was pleased to witness the opening ceremony of two mosques that would be used to praise and glory Allah. She assured that they would continue to work with the agencies to construct similar facilities across the country.

For More Enquiries

State House Media and Communications Unit

+23276758764/+23288269282

[email protected]