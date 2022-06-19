Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Meets Emir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Doha, Qatar, Sunday 19 June 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has held bilateral discussions with his colleague, the Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Emir’s Palace in Doha.

Welcoming the President of Sierra Leone, the Emir said that the state visit was an opportunity to rekindle the bilateral relations between the two countries, adding that Sierra Leone was an important partner to the State of Qatar.

The Emir of Qatar also stated that the bilateral engagements must be a win-win relationship for both countries and commended President Bio for the progress he had made in the West African nation for the past four years.

In his response, President Julius Maada Bio thanked the Emir of Qatar for the hospitality and informed him of the progress his government had made in various sectors, including education and the fight against corruption.

The President also expressed strong desire to focus on agriculture through mechanised farming and private sector partnership, adding that with the right investment in agriculture, Sierra Leone would become an exporting nation.

Later, His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani observed the signing of six Memoranda of Understanding between Professor David J. Francis, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sierra Leone and H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

The various Memoranda of Understanding signed include: an MoU for Cooperation in the Legal Field; an MoU for Cooperation in the Fields of Tourism and Business Events; Agreement on Mutual Administrative Assistance for Optimal Application of Customs Laws and Repression, Investigation and Combating Violations; Agreement Concerning the Regulation of the Employment of Sierra Leone Workers in the State of Qatar; an MoU for Cooperation in the Field of Education, Higher Education and Science Research and Agreement on the Establishment of a Joint Committee for Cooperation.

