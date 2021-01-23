17.4 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, January 24, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches the Sierra Leone Health Village, Turns Sod for the Construction of Ultra-Modern General Hospital at Kerry Town

By Sierra Network
387
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls on ECOWAS to Look into Border Issues Between Guinea and Sierra Leone

Videoconference, ECOWAS, Saturday 23 January 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has addressed the...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 27 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update23rd January 202127 New Cases3120 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches the Sierra Leone Health Village, Turns Sod for the Construction of Ultra-Modern General Hospital at Kerry Town

Kerry Town, Western Rural District, Friday 22 January 2021 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Kerry Town, Western Rural District, Friday 22 January 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has launched the Sierra Leone health village and turned the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern general hospital at Kerry Town, Western Rural District.

“I am informed that per the MOU, EASI Trading Limited will build a 150-bed general Hospital that will provide such diagnostic imaging services such as Endoscopy, X-Ray, MRI and CT Scan. This project will also construct 40 flats for Doctors, 50 rooms for Nurses, a training facility for medical, nursing and other allied health professionals, and a 36-room building for people accompanying patients. At the same time, the project will create a minimum of 200 local jobs in the Kerry Town area,” he said.

President Bio also emphasised that they were following through on their New Direction Manifesto promise and the Medium-Term National Development Plan to increase affordable access to quality healthcare service delivery.

He added that that goal also aligned with a central plank of their human capital development priorities – access to quality healthcare, and the Sustainable Development Goal 3 on delivering good health and well-being to Sierra Leoneans.

President Bio said his government had been able to continue to deliver increased care for other diseases even through the COVID-19 pandemic because of their well-considered and scalable investments in the healthcare system over the last two years.

He recalled that for healthcare infrastructure, they had commissioned 380 beds in four new hospitals in Kailahun, Hangha, Rokupa, and at the King Harman Road, adding that they had also commenced the construction of 360 beds in 3 facilities in Jojoima in the Kailahun district, Lower Banta and Upper Banta Chiefdoms in Moyamba district, and 100 additional beds at the 34 Military Hospital in Freetown.

“We have recruited and trained nearly 6,000 additional healthcare workers, improved their conditions of service, and provided diagnostic laboratories in all district hospitals. The 2019 Demographic Health Survey (DHS) shows better health outcomes for Sierra Leoneans with a 39% reduction in maternal mortality and a 19% reduction in infant mortality. We may not be where we want to be, but we are determined to continue to give our best,” he assured.

Team Lead, Health and Education UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, Penny Walker-Robertson, commended government leadership for making this a priority.

“We believe we will see much more progress in the coming years. The opening of this health village is an opportunity to reflect some reforms and how this centre can contribute to the overall ambition for universal health coverage. We stand ready to partner with you,” she assured.

Minister of Health and Sanitation, Prof. Alpha Tejan Wurie, said what people saw with the health village was the tip of the iceberg within the health sector, adding that the President had gone to tell the people about the provision of tertiary service.

“You have been informed about the 150-bed hospital that will have 40 flats for doctors, 50 rooms for some of the nurses at work and will also have a hostel facility for those that accompany the sick.

“So, let us look at the services that we are going to get from this. Today, we send people out for paediatric service but more importantly for oncology service and also for cardiovascular service. We do hope that this facility will now have a reversal, in the sense that rather than Sierra Leoneans go out to access services, people will come into this country to access services,” he said.

For More Enquiries
State House Media and Communications Unit
+23276758764/+23278394949
[email protected]

Previous articleCHRDI’s Message To Government And The Academic Staff Association (ASA)
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 27 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls on ECOWAS to Look into Border Issues Between Guinea and Sierra Leone

Videoconference, ECOWAS, Saturday 23 January 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has addressed the...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 27 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update23rd January 202127 New Cases3120 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches the Sierra Leone Health Village, Turns Sod for the Construction of Ultra-Modern General Hospital at Kerry Town

Sierra Network - 0
Kerry Town, Western Rural District, Friday 22 January 2021 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has launched the Sierra Leone...
Read more
Blog

CHRDI’s Message To Government And The Academic Staff Association (ASA)

Sierra Network - 0
After several years of unresolved disputes between the University administration, Academic Staff Association (ASA) and central government, lectures have been brought to...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 12 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 23 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update22nd January 202112 New Cases3093 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

CHRDI’s Message To Government And The Academic Staff Association (ASA)

Blog Sierra Network - 0
After several years of unresolved disputes between the University administration, Academic Staff Association (ASA) and central government, lectures have been brought to...
Read more

Police Arrest Huge Quantity of Cannabis Sativa at Mile 38

Blog Sierra Network - 0
In Sierra Leone, the Mile 38 Checkpoint is strategically placed according to the State's security architecture because moving in and out of...
Read more

Sierra Leone to Host 1st ECOWAS Parliament Extraordinary Session 2021

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Abdul Malik Bangura At the climax of the 2nd ordinary session of ECOWAS Parliament held virtually, the Speaker...
Read more

Somaliland Minister Turns To Sierra Leone For ICT Help

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger On January 21st, 2020, the Minister of Telecommunication and Technology, Dr. Abdiweli Soufi Jibril sent a Letter...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls on ECOWAS to Look...

Sierra Network - 0