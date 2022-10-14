Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches APRM Targeted Review for Sierra Leone and Nine Other Countries, Commends Self-Assessment Tools for Africa

State House, Freetown, Thursday 13 October 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, in his capacity as Chairperson of the African Peer Review Forum of Heads of State and Government, has today launched the APRM targeted review for Sierra Leone and 9 other countries, commending the process and describing it as a powerful self-assessment tool for the continent.

In her statement as the lead APRM panel member, Madam Inonge Lewanika Mbikisuta said they were happy to be in the country and thanked President Bio for making time to launch the process while adding that they were also proud of his work and leadership.

She thanked President Bio for the invitation to come to the country and learn as countries continued to experience unconstitutional changes of government in the region, noting that they were also hoping to learn from him as a guiding light for other countries.

She furthered that since their arrival they had been able to engage institutions that were related to their research such as the Political Parties Registration Commission, the Human Rights Commission, and the Anti-Corruption Commission and learned about their successes and challenges and ways they had also addressed them.

Madam Mbikisuta said the team had also planned to visit the regions to engage stakeholders and to get their own knowledge on the workings of the APRM, adding, “Your Excellency sir, we are hoping to come back, with your kind permission, and present the report of our findings about the process”.

Addressing the team, His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio pledged his government’s fullest support to the team’s work as chairman of the African Peer Review Forum of Heads of State and Government.

He noted that the problems Africa was facing in this regard were related to complicated issues, but not far from politics, adding that he would also like to commend the process of self-assessment that was proving to be very good for Africa.

“I want to formally launch the APRM targeted review for Sierra Leone and 9 other countries. I look forward to receiving the final report,” he said.

