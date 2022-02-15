Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Joins Other Leaders to Celebrate Liberia’s Year-long Bicentennial Anniversary

Monrovia, Liberia, Monday 14 February 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has been welcomed by His Excellency President George Weah in Monrovia, Liberia, for the formal launch today 14 February 2022 of the year-long commemoration of the country’s bicentennial anniversary.

He joined other colleagues Heads of State and Government and other leaders from around the world at the Samuel K. Doe Stadium to recognise the 200th anniversary of the arrival on Providence Island of free Black men, women, and children from the United States on Providence Island.

In his statement, H.E. President Weah called on Liberians to embrace unity and reconciliation as he launched the year-long celebrations of Liberia’s progress despite periods of civil unrest.

“I believe that our forefathers can look down on today’s Liberia with pride and satisfaction, seeing that their dreams have not only been realized but that their vision has also been sustained.

“Whatever our differences, we are Liberians first! As Liberia is the only country that we have, we must do all in our powers to keep it safe,” he said.

Also present at the occasion was the U.S. Head of Delegation to the Bicentennial Celebration, the Honourable Dana Banks, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Africa at the National Security Council, Mr Lonnie G. Bunch III, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution and Rev. Dr Teresa Jefferson-Snorton, Bishop of the Fifth Episcopal District of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Chair of the Governing Board, National Council of Churches in the United States.

