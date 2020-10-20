21.5 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
type here...
News
Updated:

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Inspects the Construction of Myohaung Officers’ Mess and Single Officers’ Quarters for the Military

By Sierra Network
411
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Wilberforce Barracks, Freetown, Tuesday 20 October 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has stopped at Wilberforce Barracks to inspect the on-going construction of a five-storey building comprising 104 rooms with all modern facilities for single officers.

The work is expected to be completed and handed over to the government of Sierra Leone at the end of August 2021.

The construction project is a result of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Sierra Leone and the People’s Republic China, PRC, which included military aid grants to the value of 50 million Yuan ($7.2 million US Dollars).

It could be recalled that the President in late December 2019 turned the sod for the project, emphasising at the time that the future of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, #RSLAF, was in the hands of the junior officers but warned that they must be nurtured and steeped in the military’s ethos, values, and traditions which could best be accomplished in the Officer’s Mess

For More Enquiries
State House Media and Communications Unit
+23276758764/+23278394949
[email protected]

Previous articlePress Release – The Mid-Term Population And Housing Census – Stats SL
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Inspects the Construction of Myohaung Officers’ Mess and Single Officers’ Quarters for the Military

Wilberforce Barracks, Freetown, Tuesday 20 October 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has stopped...
Read more
Blog

Press Release – The Mid-Term Population And Housing Census – Stats SL

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Blog

Declaration Of Dates For The Conduct Of Paramount Chieftaincy Elections

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update20th October 20205 New Cases2336 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Freetown TreeTown

Sierra Network - 0
Yesterday, as we continue to implement the planting of 1 million trees, we started planting 13,000 trees at Orogu New Site with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

ACC’s Scorpion Squad hits EDSA Billing Section, arresting 3 staff

Blog Sierra Network - 0
ACC Breaking News‼️‼️‼️‼️ ACC's Scorpion Squad hits EDSA Billing Section, arresting 3 staff October 19, 2020.
Read more

Task Force on Sexual Based Violence Presents Case Study to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

News Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Friday 16 October 2020 – Members of the task force on sexual and gender based violence in the Office...
Read more

CEO For MCC Visits Sierra Leone, Discusses Support to Threshold Programmes On Water And Energy

News Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Friday 16 October 2020 - Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation - MCC, Sean Cairncross, has continued...
Read more

New Indian, Guinean Ambassadors Present Letters of Credence to President Julius Maada Bio

Blog Sierra Network - 0
State House, Wednesday 14 October, 2020 - The Indian High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, and new Guinean Ambassador to Sierra Leone have...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Press Release – The Mid-Term Population And Housing Census – Stats...

Sierra Network - 0