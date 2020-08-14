21.7 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, August 14, 2020
News
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Honours Late Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom

By Sierra Network
Bank Complex, Kingtom, Friday 14 August 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today joined other mourners at the Bank Complex in Freetown to honour the late Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Her Excellency Agnes Kumba Dugba-Macauley who passed on in early May 2020.

She died in active service in London and her remains brought down to Sierra Leone and will be buried on Sunday 16 August 2020 in her native district of Kono.

In his tribute, President Bio said that the late woman was a special person who touched the lives of many on earth, noting that her departure had created a huge gap to her family, tribe, the ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party and the country as a whole.

He added that the former High Commissioner was a woman of substance, a relentless and smart woman who would always fight for what she believed in and a patriot who served her country diligently.

She was born on 10 March 1955 and hailed from the Eastern district of Kono. In 2018, she was appointed Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, a position she occupied until her death.

For More Enquiries
State House Media and Communications Unit
+23276758764/+23288269282
[email protected]

