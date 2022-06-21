Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Engages Qatari Investors to attract more foreign direct investments

Doha, Qatar, Monday 20 June 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has engaged Qatari agencies, private companies and investors as part of efforts to attract more foreign direct investments to Sierra Leone.

He stated that the resource-rich, peaceful and investor-friendly West African nation was offering great investment opportunities in the different sectors of the economy, adding that his Government had created the appropriate environment for businesses to thrive through tax incentives and trade reforms that supported private sector growth.

President Bio also said that Sierra Leone was strategically located to markets in both Europe and Latin America because of the short distance by air transport.

“I am here to assure you that we have an open-door policy to ensure that foreign businesses thrive and repatriate profits to their home countries,” he said.

President Julius Maada Bio also said that part of the state visit was to create and improve trade and investment relations between Sierra Leone and Qatar, adding that he was encouraging representatives of private companies and investors to visit Sierra Leone to enable them explore the many investment opportunities.

First Vice Chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, His Excellency Mohamed bin Ahmed Twar Al Kuwari, expressed delight at the state visit and expressed hope that it would create an opportunity to explore public-private partnerships in Sierra Leone.

Representatives of other private companies and Qatari agencies praised President Julius Maada Bio for the progress he had made in his country and assured him that various business delegations would visit Sierra Leone to explore investment opportunities.

President Bio also held meetings with representatives of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Diar, Qatar Investment Authority, Qatar Development Funds, Qatari Businessmen Association and other private companies, including the MBK Group and Hassad Food, an investment arm of the Qatar Investment Authority with a primary focus on the field of agriculture.

