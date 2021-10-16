Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Engages Investors in Dubai, Assures of Opportunities and After Service Care

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday 15 October 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has addressed the EXPO 2020 Dubai’s Investment Forum and assured a huge audience of investors on some of the opportunities Sierra Leone can offer and policies in place to guarantee a return on investments.

Welcoming dignitaries at the event, Sierra Leone’s First Lady Madam Fatima Bio, who is also the Commissioner-General for the EXPO 2020 Dubai, welcomed the President and his entourage to the special event meant only for Sierra Leone to discuss investment opportunities with business executives from around the world. She noted that a lot of effort was put into making the event colourful.

Mrs. Bio further stated that the event was a teaser that would eventually lead those who were willing to visit the resource-rich West African country, adding that it would also open space and contacts necessary to strengthen the partnerships they had created on that day.

“Thank you very much for attending EXPO Dubai 2020 and thank you for attending the Sierra Leone Investment Forum,” she ended.

In a short statement, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio thanked participants for making it a point of duty to attend the Sierra Leone Investment Forum at the EXPO Dubai 2020. He noted that he truly appreciated them because they showed interest in advancing the partnership and wanting to invest in the country.

He further assured that his government had worked hard in the last three years to shape up the ecosystem to be conducive for business to flourish, fighting corruption and working very hard to make sure economic fundamentals were strong. He added that the new administration had changed the narratives about the past and would continue to do more.

“Therefore, I am seeking patient investors who want to do business that will bring shared benefits in a very good environment. Ladies and gentlemen, I am here to invite you to Sierra Leone and to let you know that we will not only welcome you, but we will also accompany you all throughout and give you the after-service support you deserve. I expect you to come to Sierra Leone. Thank you,” he concluded.

