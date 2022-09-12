21.1 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Departs to Join Other Leaders for President William Ruto’s Inauguration in Nairobi

State House, Freetown, Monday 12 September 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has departed for Nairobi, Kenya, to join other Presidents, Heads of State and Government, and leaders for the inauguration ceremony, on Tuesday 13 September, of President-elect, William Ruto

Seventeen Presidents, eight Prime Ministers and Deputy Presidents and seven foreign ministers had by Sunday confirmed they would attend the inauguration.

United States President Joseph Biden on 10 September announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to attend the inauguration, led by the Honourable Katherine Tai, US Trade Representative.

President Bio, who is accompanied by ECOWAS Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Sidie Mohamed Tunis, Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mamadi Gobeh Kamara, will be returning on Wednesday 14 September 2022.

