Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Departs to Co-Chair 2022 Transforming Education Summit, Participates in UN General Assembly in New York

State House, Freetown, Saturday 17 September 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and delegation have departed for New York, United States, where he will co-chair the 2022 Transforming Education Summit, TES, and is expected to address the 77th UN General Assembly on Wednesday 21 September 2022 as a Global Champion for Foundational Learning.

The President co-chairs the Leaders Group of the High-Level Steering Committee for Sustainable Development Goal 4 with Audrey Azoulay, the Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO.

He is also slated to give an opening statement on Leaders Day, with selected heads of State including Alberto Fernández of Argentina, Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia and António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General.

President Julius Maada Bio will speak at the Spotlight Session on Leaders Day on “The Global Challenge of Addressing the Learning Crisis” with David Malpass, the World Bank Group President and Catherine Russell, the Executive Director of United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, UNICEF.

Apart from also participating in the African Union’s “Transforming Education in Africa” with the Executive Director of UNICEF, the Director General of UNESCO, the Executive Director of WFP, and the Chairperson of the African Union, President Bio will host a High-Level Dinner on post-Transforming Education Summit commitments.

It could be recalled that in the last four years, Sierra Leone’s global leadership in education has been remarkable with President Bio and UNESCO now co-chairing the Leaders Group of the High-Level Steering Committee for Sustainable Development Goal 4.

The country’s Minister of Basic and Secondary School Education, Dr David Moinina Sengeh, is chair of the advisory board for the Global Education Monitoring Report to UNESCO and also now co-chairing the Advisory Board for the Transforming Education Summit with the Deputy Secretary General, Amina J. Mohammed, who described him as a model modern minister of education.

Sierra Leone serves on the executive committee of the Global Partnership for Education, a US$ 4.5 billion fund for education, and has also hosted United Nations Gender Equality Initiative to launch the Freetown Manifesto on gender equality through education, a programme implemented by UNGEI and UNESCO IIEP and supported by UNICEF, GPE, UNESCO and the governments of Italy, France, United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union.

The President and his delegation are expected back in Freetown on Thursday 22 September 2022.

