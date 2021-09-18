Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Departs for Harvard University and 76th General Assembly in New York

State House, Freetown, Thursday 16 September 2021- His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has departed Sierra Leone tonight for Cambridge, Massachusetts in the United States of America on the invitation of Harvard University to deliver a keynote address at Harvard Leadership Forum.

While in Massachusetts, the President is expected to engage in high-level partnership meetings.

On Monday 20 September, the President will depart Massachusetts for New York, where he will participate in this year’s 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA. He is scheduled to address the assembly on Wednesday 22 September and later hold bilateral meetings on the margins of UNGA.

On Friday 24 September, the President will depart New York for Washington, D.C. where he is expected to hold high-level meetings with the leadership of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the Millennium Challenge Corporation among others.

The President will be accompanied to the United States by some cabinet ministers and First Lady, Madam Fatima Bio, who is scheduled to hold a fundraising event on her successful “Hands Off Our Girls” Campaign in D.C.

The President and his delegation are expected to return to Sierra Leone on Saturday 2 October 2021.

