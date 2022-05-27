Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Departs for African Union Extraordinary Summit in Equatorial Guinea and Four-Day State Visit to Kenya

State House, Freetown, Thursday 26 May 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has departed Freetown this evening for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, to attend the 16th Extraordinary Summit of Assembly of the African Union on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa scheduled for the 28 May 2022.

The Assembly of Heads of State is expected to receive reports of the Chairperson of the Commission on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, who also doubles as the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

During the General Debate, the Heads of State are expected to discuss “Consolidated Actions to Strengthen Constitutionalism and Democracy” in Africa and President Bio is expected to make a lead intervention as Chairperson of African Peer Review Forum of Heads of State and Government.

From Equatorial Guinea, the President will proceed to the Republic of Kenya for a four-day state visit on the invitation of his brother and colleague, His Excellency Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya.

During his visit, His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio is expected to engage in high level bilateral meetings, observe the signing of bilateral agreements between Sierra Leone and Kenya and meet with members of the private sector.

President Bio is also expected to attend the commemoration of the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers and the Madaraka Day Celebrations, which mark the day Kenya attained self-rule.

It could be recalled that Kenya is one of the African Union Member States that contributed troops to the then United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL) from 1999 to 2006.

