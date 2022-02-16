31.2 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, February 18, 2022
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Departs for 6th European Union-Africa Union Summit in Brussels

By Sierra Network
374
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

State House, Freetown, Wednesday 16 February 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio will depart Sierra Leone today for Brussels to attend the 6th European Union-African Union Summit scheduled for Thursday 17 February and Friday 18 February 2022 in Brussels.

The Summit is expected to present an opportunity for a renewed and more strengthened partnership between the European Union and African Union. Leaders are expected to discuss a shared prosperity for both continents.

According to the organisers of the Summit: “The aim is to launch an ambitious Africa-Europe Investment Package taking into account global challenges such as climate change and the current health crisis. They should also be talking about tools and solutions to promote stability and security through a renewed peace and security architecture”.

President Bio is expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the margins of the 6th EU-AU Summit. The President is expected to return to Sierra Leone on Saturday 19 February 2022.

For More Enquiries:
State House Media and Communications Unit
[email protected]

Previous articleErnest Bai Koroma is a disgrace to Democracy – Dr Sylvia Blyden
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Departs for 6th European Union-Africa Union Summit in Brussels

State House, Freetown, Wednesday 16 February 2022 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio will depart Sierra Leone...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ernest Bai Koroma is a disgrace to Democracy – Dr Sylvia...

Sierra Network - 0