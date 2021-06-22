24.7 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Delivers on Promise to Leone Stars, Assures of His Continued Support

Bintumani Conference Center, Freetown, Sunday 20 June 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has handed over a cheque for Le 4.1 billion to the chairman of the National Sports Council and presented a conveyance to each of the 41 players and officials of the Leone Stars team.

The President said this at a dinner in honour of the players, hosted by the First Lady Madam Fatima Maada Bio at the Bintumani Hotel in Freetown.

In her welcome statement, the First Lady congratulated the players and officials of the team and thanked them for making the country proud, adding that football should not be political because the country also needed sport to maintain a happy nation.

She furthered congratulated President Bio on the win and thanked him for his support to the team while also urging him to continue to give more support to the team ahead of the AFCON games in Cameroon slated for early 2022.

Speaking on behalf of his teammates, Kei Kamara who scored the qualifying goal expressed gratitude to the President and First Lady for hosting a presidential dinner in their honour.

He also appreciated the team coach, John Keister, for being patient with them and for ensuring that they had a victory. He encouraged young people, who want to participate in sports, to take their education seriously and also urged his colleagues to be role models in society.

In his address to the gathering, President Bio noted that for a while now the country had been divided along party and regional lines but stated that because of the victory that Leone Stars brought home, there was a huge sign of unity. The President also said that they were gathered to celebrate the team because the country was proud of its citizens.

He assured the players and officials of his continued support to make sure that the team was ready for AFCON, adding that it would definitely be an effective way of uniting the country again.

The President ended by thanking Sierra Leoneans for supporting the team and encouraging the footballers and their managers to do their best to maintain the momentum by showcasing themselves and the country for bigger opportunities.

“I want to thank all of you who played your parts in ensuring that we had victory. Going to Cameroon next year, I want to see you play classic football,” he urged the players.

For More Enquiries:State House Media and Communications Unit

