Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Decorates 3 New Brigadiers-General at State House

State House, Freetown, Wednesday 8 July 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has today decorated three newly promoted Brigadiers-General of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, RSLAF, during a ceremony held at State House.

They are Albert Sylvester Bockarie, Amara Idara Bangura and Abdulai Berber Jalloh.

In a brief statement, the President congratulated the new Generals, saying that they had worked very hard to be promoted to the new rank and which also meant that they had additional tasks with huge expectations.

He expressed hope that they would rise up to the occasion and serve the RSLAF and the people of Sierra Leone to the best of their ability.

Brigadier-General Albert Sylvester Bockarie, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, registered their thanks and appreciation while recognising their well-deserved promotion in the military hierarchy.

He also thanked His Excellency the President for his wisdom and dynamic leadership exercised upon the RSLAF and assured that they would work to meet the expectations of the force, the Government and the people of Sierra Leone within the framework of their constitutional mandates.

