22.4 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, April 30, 2021
type here...
News
Updated:

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Continues 60th Independence Anniversary Celebration with Christian Prayers

By Sierra Network
386
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 17 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update29th April 20214 New Case4053 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Ministry Of Defence – Press Release

Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 3 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 38 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update28th April 20213 New Case4049 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

State House, Freetown, Sunday 25 April 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has prayed with Christians at State House ahead of the country’s 60th independence anniversary on 27 April.

In a brief sermon, Rev. Dr. Abraham George said that God would always be the sustainer of the world, adding that in the eyes of the Sierra Leoneans, they would rise again.

“God has a plan for Sierra Leone and it will surely come to pass. The demon will not stop it in the mighty name of Jesus,” he prayed.

He continued by saying that with Sierra Leone at 60, God would continue to lead the country and heal the people, adding that the anniversary would end the old and begin a new cycle of unity and development.

“A new Sierra Leone demands a complete change of attitude and behaviour. All our differences must come to an end during this celebration,” he urged.

In his remarks, President Bio told the Christian gathering that the service was held to acknowledge that “God is good and that all things created are made by God, including Sierra Leone”.

He thanked God for the many things He had done for the country, saying that no country had ever succeeded without their own obstacles. He, therefore, asked all citizens to work together in unity, freedom and justice.

“God is a righteous God. He will lead us through. As a nation, we have made progress and will continue to make progress. We are a better nation when we work together with experiences from the war, Ebola, mudslide and now Coronavirus,” he said.

He concluded that with Sierra Leone at 60, people needed the peace and national cohesion that would provide the ecosystem for development in the country.

For More Enquiries:
State House Media and Communications Unit
[email protected]

Previous articleFormer President Koroma Dissapointed At State House Last Minute 60th Celebration Invitation
Next articlePresident Julius Maada Bio Honours Distinguished Sierra Leoneans for Diligent and Dedicated Services, Recognises Colleague Heads of State, Institutions and Businesses
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 17 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update29th April 20214 New Case4053 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Blog

Ministry Of Defence – Press Release

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 3 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 38 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update28th April 20213 New Case4049 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Statement By President Bio At The Investiture Ceremony For Visiting Heads Of State

Sierra Network - 0
https://youtu.be/W76xCIb4IVQ
Read more
News

President Julius Maada Bio Honours Distinguished Sierra Leoneans for Diligent and Dedicated Services, Recognises Colleague Heads of State, Institutions and Businesses

Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Tuesday 27 April 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has decorated four Heads of State in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Statement By President Bio At The Investiture Ceremony For Visiting Heads Of State

Blog Sierra Network - 0
https://youtu.be/W76xCIb4IVQ
Read more

President Julius Maada Bio Honours Distinguished Sierra Leoneans for Diligent and Dedicated Services, Recognises Colleague Heads of State, Institutions and Businesses

News Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Tuesday 27 April 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has decorated four Heads of State in...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Heads of State of The Gambia and Ghana Ahead of the Country’s 60th Independence Anniversary Commemoration

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Lungi International Airport, Monday 26 April 2021 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received his counterparts, His Excellency Adama...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Tours Kamalo, Sanda Tendaren, Mateboi, Batkanu to Discuss Government’s Inclusive Development Plans

News Sierra Network - 0
Karene District, Northern Province, Saturday 27 March 2021 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has toured major towns in the...
Read more

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0