Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Consoles Family of the Late MD of Sierra Leone Commercial Bank

Presidential Lodge, Hill Station, Freetown, Thursday 2 September 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has called at the residence of the late Managing Director of Sierra Leone Commercial Bank to console the family of Abdulai Fidelis Turay, who passed away on 15 August 2021.

The late Mr Turay was appointed Managing Director of the Bank on 12 September 2018 by President Bio. He died at the age of 57.

He had over 23 years of experience as a banker, starting his career at the Meridien BIAO Bank (SL) Limited as a Clerk, and then the Union Trust Bank Limited Sierra Leone where he left as Assistant Director, Credit Administration & Risk Management before joining the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank.

“On my personal behalf, I am here to console you to wipe your tears in this difficult moment. I pray that God grant him merciful judgment,” President Bio told the family.

