Thursday, July 30, 2020
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Confers Commander of the Order of the Republic Award on U.S Ambassador

By Sierra Network
State House, Freetown, Thursday 30 July 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has today conferred and presented the Commander of the Order of the Republic of Sierra Leone Award to the United States Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Maria E. Brewer for her role in solidifying the bond of history, culture, and friendship between the United States of America and the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The citation further read that she was honoured for her exemplary role in fostering democracy and good governance, building resilience in national institutions, supporting disaster preparedness and management, enhancing human capital development especially through the education and health sectors, improving energy access, promoting women’s empowerment in Sierra Leone.

Receiving the award, Ambassador Brewer, who arrived in Sierra Leone in 2017, said that she was honoured and humbled by the ceremony, saying that she truly loved Sierra Leone and was glad that her love had been received so well.

While accepting the honour, she also recognised the work of her colleagues who had supported her over the years and spoke of the friendship of the two nations.

