Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Conducts Midterm Performance Evaluation of the New Direction Government

By Sierra Network
Freetown International Conference Center, Bintumani Hotel, Friday 9 October 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has told government officials at a one-day seminar, on Midterm Performance and Evaluation of the New Direction Government, that his government will cater for every Sierra Leonean through an inclusive governance model that leaves no one behind.

He further emphasised that the performance evaluation would provide the platform to engage all ministers, deputy ministers and resident ministers in very frank ways, adding that such a constructive dialogue would give a clear mandate for the change that would transform the country.

The President also stated that he wanted his government to have an effective synergy between the performance management of government service delivery and the monitoring and evaluation of service delivery across government, in a way that would impact on the lives of people.

“With the sense of purpose and clarity after two and half years, I am confident that we have made significant progress on the delivery of our commitments to the people of Sierra Leone, notwithstanding the very adverse problems and challenges posed by COVID 19 pandemic.

“I am informed that this Medium-Term Evaluation Ministerial Retreat organised by the Office of the Chief Minister is aimed at taking an introspection of our tangible interventions as a Government linked to the Manifesto Commitments and Medium-Term National Development Framework. It will also be helpful to discuss what has been delivered outside the Manifesto Commitment and yet still what has not been delivered. I wish you fruitful deliberations,” he said.

Chief Minister, Professor David Francis, said in his opening remarks that the midterm performance and evaluation would review the progress that would have been recorded, the access and challenges to work together to improve on their delivery outcomes. He added that they looked forward to the results for the people of Sierra Leone, and informed the gathering that it was an international best practice not common in Africa.

He said that the dialogue would create a platform to collectively assess the continued relevance of their interventions and strategies and to determine whether they were fit for purpose in their delivery for the people of Sierra Leone.

“Your Excellency, I see this as an opportunity to provide you with tangible evidence, facts and figures of the extent to which you have delivered on your Manifesto Commitments just in two and half years,” he noted.

For More Enquiries
State House Media and Communications Unit
+23276758764/+23278394949
[email protected]

Previous articleTraditional Leaders SL Northern Region Wishes To Express Utter DISMAY With Regards To Various Press Releases On Makeni Standoff
Next articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches First Girls’ School in Port Loko, Emphasises the Nexus Between Education and Development
