Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Concludes Official Visit to Gabon, Visits Special Economic Zones to Engage Major Exporters

Libreville, Gabon, Wednesday 9 December 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has concluded his 3-day official visit to the Gabonese Republic where he met and had bilateral meetings with His Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba and other senior government officials in the capital, Libreville.

The President also visited the Gabonese Special Economic Zones, GSEZs, to engage major agricultural and industrial projects being undertaken by the Central African country with abundant petroleum and foreign private investment. It is one of the most prosperous countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

After his closed-door meeting at the Presidential Palace in Libreville, President Bio addressed the press outside and told them that whilst his meeting was private, he wanted to say what he saw during his tour of the economic zones and other industrial areas was quite impressive.

He praised the high-quality products being produced at three of the country’s major factories and exporters, among them La Sante Pharmaceuticals, the first manufacturing plant for generic drugs like tablets, capsules, syrups and ointments in Gabon. He also visited Star Ply Gabon, a conglomerate of companies that was into high-quality plywood manufacturing and construction at the Special Economic Zones in Nkok.

The President and his entourage are expected to return today Wednesday 9 December 2020.