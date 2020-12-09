33.4 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
type here...
News
Updated:

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Concludes Official Visit to Gabon, Visits Special Economic Zones to Engage Major Exporters

By Sierra Network
178
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Police Latest December 2020 Security Update

https://youtu.be/yCrW4GOa8AE Sierra Leone Police Latest December 2020 Security Update
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Today Is Anti-Corruption Day… Traffic Police & Wardens Daily Collecting Monies From Commercial Drivers

A Commentary By Ranger Admitted, Francis Ben Kaifala and the Anti-Corruption Commission under the...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

7 Imprisoned For Sexual Penetration

It was indeed a momentous day in the history of the Judiciary as on the 7th December...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Libreville, Gabon, Wednesday 9 December 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has concluded his 3-day official visit to the Gabonese Republic where he met and had bilateral meetings with His Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba and other senior government officials in the capital, Libreville.

The President also visited the Gabonese Special Economic Zones, GSEZs, to engage major agricultural and industrial projects being undertaken by the Central African country with abundant petroleum and foreign private investment. It is one of the most prosperous countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

After his closed-door meeting at the Presidential Palace in Libreville, President Bio addressed the press outside and told them that whilst his meeting was private, he wanted to say what he saw during his tour of the economic zones and other industrial areas was quite impressive.

He praised the high-quality products being produced at three of the country’s major factories and exporters, among them La Sante Pharmaceuticals, the first manufacturing plant for generic drugs like tablets, capsules, syrups and ointments in Gabon. He also visited Star Ply Gabon, a conglomerate of companies that was into high-quality plywood manufacturing and construction at the Special Economic Zones in Nkok.

The President and his entourage are expected to return today Wednesday 9 December 2020.

Previous articleSierra Leone Parliament Passes Into Law The Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion Act, 2020
Next article7 Imprisoned For Sexual Penetration
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Police Latest December 2020 Security Update

https://youtu.be/yCrW4GOa8AE Sierra Leone Police Latest December 2020 Security Update
Read more
Blog

Today Is Anti-Corruption Day… Traffic Police & Wardens Daily Collecting Monies From Commercial Drivers

Sierra Network - 0
A Commentary By Ranger Admitted, Francis Ben Kaifala and the Anti-Corruption Commission under the new 2019 ACC Act have...
Read more
Blog

7 Imprisoned For Sexual Penetration

Sierra Network - 0
It was indeed a momentous day in the history of the Judiciary as on the 7th December 2020 a total of seven...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Concludes Official Visit to Gabon, Visits Special Economic Zones to Engage Major Exporters

Sierra Network - 0
Libreville, Gabon, Wednesday 9 December 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has concluded his 3-day official visit to the...
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone Parliament Passes Into Law The Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion Act, 2020

Sierra Network - 0
House of Parliament, Tower Hill, Freetown, 8th December, 2020. The Sierra Leone House of Parliament has unanimously passed into law the Independent...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

President Julius Maada Bio Departs For The Gabonese Republic

News Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches Le3.5 Billion Skills Development Fund for MMCET, Transforms the College into a Technical University

News Sierra Network - 0
Milton Margai Goderich Campus, Freetown, Sunday 6 December 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has launched a Le3.5 billion...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Policy, Says Happy Women Make a Happy Nation

News Sierra Network - 0
New Brookfields Hotel, Freetown, Thursday 3 December 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has launched the country’s first Gender...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions 50 Garbage Trucks, Says It Will Support Devolution of Waste Management

News Sierra Network - 0
SLRTC Headquarters, Freetown, Tuesday 1 December 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has commissioned 50 high-grade garbage trucks donated...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Police Latest December 2020 Security Update

Sierra Network - 0