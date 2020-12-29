18.3 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
type here...
News
Updated:

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions 11KV Sub Transmission and Distribution Network on Bonthe Island

By Sierra Network
276
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Public education on Public Education: Community Schools

My late grandfather David Solomon Moinina Lahai came from Wombay village. He was one of a few...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions 11KV Sub Transmission and Distribution Network on Bonthe Island

Bonthe Municipality, Thursday 24 December 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has witnessed the...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update29th December 20209 New Cases2569 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net


Bonthe Municipality, Thursday 24 December 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has witnessed the signing of contract for the design, supply and installation of 11KV sub transmission and distribution network on Bonthe Sherbro Island, southern Sierra Leone.

Minister of Energy, Alhaji Kanjia Sesay, said that as a ministry they were very pleased to announce the project, adding that they were determined to ensure the work was successfully delivered.

“Today is a remarkable day for the people of Bonthe Municipality because one of President Bio’s dreams is to see that the Bonthe Township and its environs are electrified. That dream is coming to fulfilment,” he noted.

Mr Sesay further disclosed that 10 out of 11 of the transformers would be installed within Bonthe Township, adding that the duration of the project was scheduled for 12 months. He also announced that the project would create employment for the youths in the municipality.

He confirmed that the project was solely funded by the government of Sierra Leone and therefore thanked the Minister of Finance, Jacob Jusu Saffa, for ensuring that the funds were made available to the ministry of energy to distribute electricity in seven other district headquarter towns in the country.

In his statement before the signing of contract and commissioning of the start of the work, His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio said that Bonthe District had been neglected for a long time and that he was pleased that there were many projects for the district, which he said would dignify Bonthe and make it very attractive for the purposes of tourism.

The President also stated that such projects as the construction of roads, electrification of Bonthe, water facility in the township would bring development to the people of Bonthe District.

He thanked descendants of the district who had worked very hard to ensure they brought development to the district.

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articlePublic education on Public Education: Community Schools
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Public education on Public Education: Community Schools

My late grandfather David Solomon Moinina Lahai came from Wombay village. He was one of a few...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions 11KV Sub Transmission and Distribution Network on Bonthe Island

Sierra Network - 0
Bonthe Municipality, Thursday 24 December 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has witnessed the signing of contract for the...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 3 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update29th December 20209 New Cases2569 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

All Political Parties Association (APPA-SL) Endorse Government Proposed Non-Partisan Local Government Elections

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Blog

Update On ACC’s Actions With Audit Reports (No.6) 2015-2018

Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/04128th December, 2020 MEDIA RELEASE
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Turns Sod for the Construction of a Foreign Service Academy

News Sierra Network - 0
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Monday 21 December 2020 His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has turned the sod to...
Read more

New Executive of Pentecostal Fellowship Pays Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

News Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Thursday 17 December 2020 - The new executive of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Sierra Leone has called at State...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Talks on Constitutional Review, Human Rights, Death Penalty and Efforts at Criminal Justice Reforms

News Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Thursday 17 December 2020 His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has discussed he constitutional review...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Attends Swearing-in Ceremony of President of Ivory Coast

News Sierra Network - 0
Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Monday 14 December 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has joined about 10 African heads of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Public education on Public Education: Community Schools

Sierra Network - 0