Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commissions 11KV Sub Transmission and Distribution Network on Bonthe Island



Bonthe Municipality, Thursday 24 December 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has witnessed the signing of contract for the design, supply and installation of 11KV sub transmission and distribution network on Bonthe Sherbro Island, southern Sierra Leone.

Minister of Energy, Alhaji Kanjia Sesay, said that as a ministry they were very pleased to announce the project, adding that they were determined to ensure the work was successfully delivered.

“Today is a remarkable day for the people of Bonthe Municipality because one of President Bio’s dreams is to see that the Bonthe Township and its environs are electrified. That dream is coming to fulfilment,” he noted.

Mr Sesay further disclosed that 10 out of 11 of the transformers would be installed within Bonthe Township, adding that the duration of the project was scheduled for 12 months. He also announced that the project would create employment for the youths in the municipality.

He confirmed that the project was solely funded by the government of Sierra Leone and therefore thanked the Minister of Finance, Jacob Jusu Saffa, for ensuring that the funds were made available to the ministry of energy to distribute electricity in seven other district headquarter towns in the country.

In his statement before the signing of contract and commissioning of the start of the work, His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio said that Bonthe District had been neglected for a long time and that he was pleased that there were many projects for the district, which he said would dignify Bonthe and make it very attractive for the purposes of tourism.

The President also stated that such projects as the construction of roads, electrification of Bonthe, water facility in the township would bring development to the people of Bonthe District.

He thanked descendants of the district who had worked very hard to ensure they brought development to the district.