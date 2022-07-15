Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Commiserates With Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, Narrates Personal Story With the Deceased Wife

Juba Hill, Freetown, Thursday 14 July 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has called at the Juba Hill residence of Dr Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, leader of the National Grand Coalition in parliament, to commiserate with him on the loss of Madam Philomena Yumkella, his wife of 47 years.

In a short condolence message, the President referred to her death as a great loss to Bo, Moyamba and the country as a whole, further describing her as a strong pillar for her families and communities.

“Philo was a great woman in her own quiet ways,” he recalled, adding that that was why his wife, First Lady Fatima Bio, and members of his government had accompanied him to the house to convey their deepest condolences to the family.

He, however, stated that he was happy to see Dr. Yumkella, his friend, show strong faith, adding that such was the will of God and that they should all pray that God grant her a merciful judgment and welcome her into His heavenly kingdom.

In a brief comment one of the advisers at State House, Ambassador Umaru Bon Wurie, said the President made the solemn visit to the bereaved family to console them because they all felt like part of the Yumkella family.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Paramount Chief Bai Sebora Yumkella of Samu Chiefdom, Kambia District, said they were grateful for the visit because it was a great show of love from the President and his government.

Hon. Yumkella, the husband, said it was a difficult moment for him and his family. He expressed appreciation to the President and his cabinet ministers, who were present for the show of love, but particularly thanked the President and his wife for their support since his late wife’s ailment.

“Thank you for continuously checking on her while she was sick, even though I was giving you hopes that she will make it,” he said, adding that there were so many connections between the President and his family and, therefore, he appreciated the visit.

He further noted that his late wife had touched so many lives and that he was happy to see a lot of people telling their stories of how she had helped them.

“Above everything else, Philo was concerned about her charity work even in her sick bed,” he concluded.

