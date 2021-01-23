17.4 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Calls on ECOWAS to Look into Border Issues Between Guinea and Sierra Leone

By Sierra Network
Videoconference, ECOWAS, Saturday 23 January 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has addressed the 58th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, raising the two issues of Yenga and the recent closure of the border by Conakry.

“Sierra Leone observes with deep concern the increased instances of incursions by Guinean troops in the Yenga area which is in the undisputed sovereign territory of Sierra Leone. The issue remains unresolved and our Guinean counterparts have continued to encroach on Sierra Leone’s land and sea borders,” he said.

President Bio, therefore, urged the regional body to urgently create a special committee to look into the unsolved Yenga matter between the two countries through diplomatic engagement with a view to finding a lasting solution to this long-standing boundary dispute.

He further informed his colleague heads of state that he was very concerned about the restrictions imposed from the Guinean end on the free movement of goods and people between the two countries thereby creating a huge economic loss for both countries.

“I urge the Government of the Republic of Guinea to consider removing these restrictions to enable the free movement of people, goods and services in order to promote cooperation, regional trade, and regional integration,” he said.

He also commended the ECOWAS Commission President, Dr Kassi Brou, a native of Cote d’Ivoire, for the comprehensive update on the state of the community, emphasising the point that Sierra Leone subscribed to the analyses of the community’s political, security, and macro-economic situation in substantial terms.

“May I thank His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the excellent manner in which he has conducted the trust reposed in him by the Authority for the year under review,” he said.

For More Enquiries
State House Media and Communications Unit
+23276758764/+23278394949
[email protected]

Sierra Leone Registered 27 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
