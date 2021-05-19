22.4 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, May 20, 2021
type here...
News
Updated:

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Bids Farewell to Outgoing World Bank Country Manager, Welcomes the Incoming

By Sierra Network
156
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Chinese Ambassador Commends Chief Justice, Assures Full Support

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, CJ Chambers, Main Law Courts Building, Freetown, 20th May 2021: The Chinese...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone pays courtesy call on ACC Commissioner and commends the Commission for its impressive work.

ACC NEWS STORY Wednesday 19th May, 2021 Chinese Ambassador to Sierra...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone, Russia sign Visa-free MOU

During his one-day state visit to Moscow, Russian Federation, Sierra Leone's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

State House, Freetown, Wednesday 19 May 2021 – The outgoing World Bank Country Manager, Gayle Martin, has called on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio to bid farewell after her tour of duty and introduced the Bank’s new Country Manager, Dr Abdu Muwonge.

She expressed appreciation to the President and his government for what she referred to as impressive leadership, adding that she was convinced that the new Country Manager would make significant gains, too.

The new World Bank boss, Dr Muwonge, said he was honoured and privileged to be assigned to Sierra Leone and to take off on a good footing from his predecessor, adding that he had worked for 15 years with the World Bank Group and hoped to use his experience to build on the legacy he inherited.

“I will sustain the good work from Gayle and will work closely with my colleagues here to maintain the achievements that the country is making,” he assured.

In his remarks, President Bio welcomed the delegation to State House and said that the Bank was a great source of concessional resources to the government of Sierra Leone and was also one of the key providers of technical assistance and capacity development.

He extended appreciation to the outgoing Country Manager, Gayle Martin, whom he said had been of significant support to the nation, particularly during the COVID-19 period.

“It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to the outgoing Country Manager, Dr Gayle Martin, who has been of tremendous help to Sierra Leone. She has demonstrated commitment to her job and showed personal interest in promoting the development aspirations of Sierra Leone, especially during these difficult times. She has helped to mobilise substantial resources from the Bank to support our development programmes, including our COVID-19 Health and Economic Response Programmes,” he maintained.

The President then welcomed Dr Abdu Muwonge, the Bank’s new manager and assured him that the country was peaceful, stable and very with friendly people, adding that his government was highly committed to the principles of good governance, prudent management of the resources of the state and to the lifting of the people out of poverty.

He said he looked forward to a continued good relationship with the Bank and advocated for universal access to COVID-19 vaccines to put behind the scourge of the pandemic.

For More Enquiries:State House Media and Communications Unit [email protected]

Previous articleSTATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT DR. JULIUS MAADA BIO G.C.R.S.L
Next articleDuring State Opening of Parliament… President Bio Outlines Achievements & Future Plans
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Chinese Ambassador Commends Chief Justice, Assures Full Support

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, CJ Chambers, Main Law Courts Building, Freetown, 20th May 2021: The Chinese...
Read more
Blog

Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone pays courtesy call on ACC Commissioner and commends the Commission for its impressive work.

Sierra Network - 0
ACC NEWS STORY Wednesday 19th May, 2021 Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone pays courtesy call on...
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone, Russia sign Visa-free MOU

Sierra Network - 0
During his one-day state visit to Moscow, Russian Federation, Sierra Leone's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation Prof. David J. Francis...
Read more
Blog

During State Opening of Parliament… President Bio Outlines Achievements & Future Plans

Sierra Network - 0
By Amin Kef-Ranger On the 18th May 2021 His Excellency, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Brigadier Retired...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Bids Farewell to Outgoing World Bank Country Manager, Welcomes the Incoming

Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Wednesday 19 May 2021 – The outgoing World Bank Country Manager, Gayle Martin, has called on His Excellency President...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone pays courtesy call on ACC Commissioner and commends the Commission for its impressive work.

Blog Sierra Network - 0
ACC NEWS STORY Wednesday 19th May, 2021 Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone pays courtesy call on...
Read more

STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT DR. JULIUS MAADA BIO G.C.R.S.L

Blog Sierra Network - 0
https://www.youtube.com/embed/Zxg0F1sBCX8 President of The Republic and Commander-In-Chief of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces On the...
Read more

New Executive and Advisory Board of the Women’s Forum Pays a Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio

News Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Tuesday 11 May 2021 – The New Executive and Advisory Board of Women’s Forum Sierra Leone, WFSL, have stopped...
Read more

ACC COMMISSIONER RESPONDS TO POLITICAL PARTIES’ CONCERNS

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Francis Ben Kaifala Esq., has on 4th May 2021, responded to concerns raised by political...
Read more

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Chinese Ambassador Commends Chief Justice, Assures Full Support

Sierra Network - 0