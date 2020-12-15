21.7 C
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio Attends Swearing-in Ceremony of President of Ivory Coast

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Monday 14 December 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has joined about 10 African heads of state and more than 300 dignitaries at the Presidential Palace for the swearing-in ceremony on Monday of President Alassane Ouattara.

“I ask all political parties to seize this new opportunity … to defuse tensions through dialogue,” President Ouattara told newsmen in Abidjan, adding that: “I renew my ambition to rebuild a more united Ivory Coast for a better future. We must work tirelessly with respect for our institutions.

”Just after taking the oath of office for the third term, the President condemned the violence that had marked the Presidential elections of 31 October 2020 and vowed to create a ministry in charge of national reconciliation “in order to consolidate social cohesion”.

It could be recalled that President Bio and his colleague President Ouattara had met on Friday 4 May 2018 to discuss and make a commitment to deepening the bilateral cooperation between Sierra Leone and Cote d’Ivoire during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Abidjan.

Previous articleWhat Happened When First Lady Fatima Bio And Former President Koroma Meet In Abidjan
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 6 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
