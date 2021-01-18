21.3 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, January 18, 2021
Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Attends Inauguration Service of National Pentecostal Fellowship

By Sierra Network
Harvest International Cathedral, Freetown, Sunday 17 January 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has graced the inauguration service of the new executive of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Sierra Leone at their Circular Road church in Freetown.

His Grace Bishop Mathew Edwards introduced the new leadership and expressed gratitude to the outgone executive, led by Bishop Archibald Cole, noting that they did an outstanding job and served the fellowship effectively. He said they also took positions on issues around the development of the country, adding that the new executive would serve a tenure of four years in the best interest of the country and association.

Bishop Akintayo Sam-Jolly, the new President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Sierra Leone said their aim was to ensure the wellbeing of the Christian community, adding that they would be working together to advance the kingdom of God and the welfare of the nation.

He thanked all those who supported the previous executive, saying that he was expecting the same during his tenure.

In his brief address to the congregation, President Bio said he was heartened to be at the inauguration service of the new executive, noting that he had been part of the process that led to the election of the executive members.

He thanked the church for providing leadership while encouraging them to take the organisation to another level for the betterment of the people of God.

He thanked the men and women of God for their service towards God’s people and the nation. He also expressed gratitude for their support during the civil war, Ebola, COVID-19 and, most recently, their support to his government.

