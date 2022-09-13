Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Attends Inauguration Ceremony of Kenya’s President William Samoie Ruto

Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday 13 September 2022 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has attended the inauguration ceremony of His Excellency Hon. William Samoei Ruto, the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya, held at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi.

In his inauguration speech, the newly elected President started by recognising several Heads of State and Government, including President Julius Maada Bio whom he referred to as his brother.

“This is a momentous occasion for Kenya. Our politics and elections have never failed to be emotive, engaging and dramatic. The most recent installment, however, showcased our most exemplary democratic performance ever,” said President Ruto.

He also commended Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission for stewarding transparent and credible elections and praised the Supreme Court for not only giving comfort to the doubtful but also restoring faith in Kenya’s electoral and judicial institutions.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Hon. Anne Amadi, administered the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Due Execution of Office to both President William Samoie Ruto and Deputy President Hon. Rigathi Gachagua before the Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya, Hon. Justice Martha Koome.

The outgone President, His Excellency Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, handed over the Instruments of Power and Authority to the newly sworn-in President.

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio will return to Sierra Leone on Wednesday 14 September 2022.

For More Enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

[email protected]