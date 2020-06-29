21.4 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Sierra Leone’s New Chief of Defence Staff, Joint-Force Commander Subscribe to Oath of Office at State House

By Sierra Network
State House, Freetown, Monday 29 June 2020 – The new Chief of Defence Staff of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, RSLAF, Lieutenant-General Sullay Ibrahim Sesay and the Joint-Force Commander, Major-General Patrick K Lavahun, have subscribed to the Oath of Office before His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio.

The new Army Chief, who replaced Lieutenant-General Brima Bureh Sesay, was promoted to Lieutenant-General while the new Joint Force Commander was promoted to Major-General and decorated by the President, who doubled as the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces.

In his statement, President Bio congratulated the senior officers on their appointments and promotions, noting that their elevation brought with it bigger responsibilities. He said he had meticulously chosen them because he wanted more from them in order to regain the glory of the RSLAF as a force that was respected in the country and beyond. He added that much was expected from them after their commissions and promotions.

“I need not remind you that the task ahead is daunting and can be daunting at times but you have a shoulder in me to always rest on. As a government, our aim is to develop this nation and in that process, we need your support. The Armed Forces form an important element in the development of any nation and we hope that you will provide the leadership necessary,” he said.

Lieutenant-General Sesay thanked and appreciated the President and people of Sierra Leone for the confidence reposed in them as senior military leaders to assume the responsibility for the operational control and administration of the RSLAF. He expressed the belief that with their experience and competence, they would not betray the confidence. He promised that they would progressively drive the RSLAF into the future in support of the New Direction Agenda.

“I thank you for your good leadership as our Commander-In-Chief of the RSLAF and your good dreams for your great institution – the RSLAF. We continue to relentlessly pledge our loyalty and commitments to you and the people of Sierra Leone now and always,” he assured.

