Sierra Leone
Monday, July 13, 2020
News
Sierra Leone’s National Electoral Commission Presents 2019 Annual Report to President Bio

By Sierra Network
State House, Freetown, Monday 13 July 2020 – The National Electoral Commission, NEC, has today presented its 2019 Annual Report to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio at State House in line with Section 33 (12) of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone.

Acting Chief Electoral Commissioner, Edmond Sylvester Alpha, said that the report covered the profile of the Commission, elections conducted within the period under review and gender analysis on elections, noting that from all indications, there was a marked increase in the participation of women in elections conducted by the Commission in 2019.

He also thanked the Government for its financial support to the Commission, saying that as a result they were able to conduct all elections during the period under review. He also noted government’s support for the commencement of the implementation of the construction of regional offices in Bo and Kenema and the construction of a perimeter fence in Bombali.

“The Commission reiterates its commitment in strengthening collaboration and greater engagement with government, international partners and key stakeholders for the conduct of credible and transparent elections that meet international standards and the expectations of the people of Sierra Leone,” he said.

In his response, the President thanked the Commission for doing a good job, saying that despite it being a difficult one their job was important in the promotion of democracy in the country. He further implored them to do more about integrity and emphasised that their proper functioning would go a long way to determine the trajectory of democracy in the country.

He also welcomed the progress the Commission had made so far by paying specific attention to gender and disability issues as key pillars in their various initiatives. He added that they wanted to make the process inclusive at all times because of their commitment to inclusive development.

He also assured that government would continue to endeavour to make sure that adequate funding was given to financing the activities of the Commission and implored them to continue to do their best to provide the stability needed for development.

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 7 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 21 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleFCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and NACOVERC, launched the Armed Forces Training Centre (AFTC) Community Care Centre (CCC)
