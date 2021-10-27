Sierra Leone’s Minister of Youth, Deputy Minister of Political Affairs Pay Courtesy Call on Liberian Counterpart

Monrovia, Liberia, 27th October 2021-The Honourable Minister of Youth Affairs, Mohamed Orman Bangura and the Deputy Minister of Political Affairs, Amara Kallon of the Republic of Sierra Leone have on Monday 25th October 2021 paid a courtesy call on the Hon Minister of Youth and Sport of Liberia, Honourable Zeogar Wilson.

Speaking to his Liberian counterpart, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Youth Affairs suggested the need for both countries to foster youth development programmes.

Minster Bangura stressed that young people are pivotal to both countries’ development and as such, it is Paramount to emphasize crucial youth empowerment and youth development.

In his remarks, Minister Zeogar Wilson of Liberia thanked the Sierra Leonean Youth Minister for the visit while welcoming a bilateral relationship that will target the two countries’ youth population.

Minister Zeogar Wilson went on to promise his Sierra Leonean counterpart that his Ministry will set up a special committee with the sole responsibility of working on modalities to develop ideas and design programmes for the sustainable future of young people in both countries.

Mamawa S. Richards

Information Attaché

Sierra Leone Embassy

Monrovia, Liberia