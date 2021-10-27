Sierra Leone’s Foreign Minister Engages Diplomatic Staff in Kenya

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Professor David J. Francis has just touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, Kenya. He is in transit to attend the AU -EU Ministerial Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda.

In a brief meeting with the diplomatic staff based at the Sierra Leone High Commission in Kenya, the Minister highlighted the transformative strides the Ministry has taken in strengthening Sierra Leone’s diplomatic relations. He also implored the team to work collaboratively in effectively representing Sierra Leone in Kenya and the entire East Africa region. He further emphasized that Kenya is a major hub and a multilateral station, and that’ the Mission should consistently promote and protect Sierra Leone’s interests through effective interaction with relevant agencies focusing on economic/development diplomacy.