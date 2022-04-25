Sierra Leone’s Foreign Minister Engages Actor & Producer Idris Elba

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reported on the 22nd April 2022, that the Minister, Professor David John Francis, met with the Sierra Leonean English actor, producer, and musician, Idris Elba on the possibility for him to serve as Brand Ambassador, for Sierra Leone, for the United Nations Security Council seat bid 2024-2025.

The United Nations Security Council is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations and is charged with ensuring international peace and security, recommending the admission of new UN members to the General Assembly and approving any changes to the UN Charter. Sierra Leone has emerged as sole candidate for the United Nations Security Council seat bid.

Idris Elba is in Sierra Leone to follow-up on the Sherbro Alliance Partners (SAP) project, co-founded by Idris Elba and Siaka Stevens, which is dedicated to facilitating world-class investment and innovation on Sherbro Island, Sierra Leone.

Professor Francis thanked Mr. Elba for his contributions to the development of Sierra Leone. He said Sierra Leone is now a liberal and progressive nation fighting for its place on the global stage.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper