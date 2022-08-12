Sierra Leone’s Foreign Minister Briefs Diplomatic Community on August 10 Terrorists Attack

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Tower Hill, Freetown, 11th August, 2022 Sierra Leone’s Foreign Minister, Professor David John Francis has briefed the diplomatic corps on what he referred to as a terrorist attack against the state by desperate politicians using vulnerable youths to cause unlawful violence and intimidation against civilians in the pursuit of political aims.

The ferocious and fatal attack which only took place in the political strongholds of the opposition APC party was described by the Country’s Foreign Minister as deliberately planned, financed and executed by hired thugs for the political self-interest of few inconsiderate politicians who wants to gain political points ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Professor Francis presented photos and video evidences of terrorists in the guise of protesters who took to the streets firearms (AK-47 & pistols) machetes, some holding placards, barricading roads and engaging in riotous conducts using innocent children as shields.

“There are asylum seekers who are out there in different Countries inciting violence and fanning the flame of war in Sierra Leone. Sponsored by few opposition Politicians who has nothing to offer but wants to be in Governance at all cost. Theses are the people who wants to Make Sierra Leone looks bad, the Sierra Leone that was ranked 4th most peaceful Country in West Africa before August 10.”He stated.

The Foreign Minister reassured the diplomatic Community of the Government’s commitment to deescalate the situation, While reaffirming that they will do everything possible to investigate those who were behind the terrorist act that led to lost of lives and properties.