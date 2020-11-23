Sierra Leone’s First Lady Launches Women in Agriculture Project in Woroma, Malema Chiefdom, Promises to Support the Initiative to Boost Farming

Woroma Town, Kailahun District, Eastern Province Sunday 22 November 2020 – Her Excellency First Lady Fatima Maada Bio has launched the Women in Agriculture Project in the township of Woroma, Kailahun District in the east of Sierra Leone.

According to the founder and coordinator of Women In Agriculture Project, Bintu Jibao, the initiative started in 2018 when she saw the need for women in the chiefdom to support President Bio’s effort at investing in the agriculture sector to deliver on a food sufficient nation.

She maintained that the project had already empowered women to farm, process, sell their produce and become self-reliant.

“Your Excellency, this project has also helped 18 primary schools with teaching and learning materials and has helped 4,512 pupils and students with educational materials. The project has also implemented adult literacy programnes to help the women in this community to be able to read and write. There are 150 women currently enrolled in this school and are ready to learn,” she noted.

She further stated that the project was targeting 79 women groups that grew a variety of crops that were now been sold even beyond the district.

Acting Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Abubakarr Karim, said that he was happy for the display of the agricultural initiative by women of Malema Chiefdom, noting that his ministry would support women in the agriculture sector.

“This is a laudable venture. These are some of the projects that the ministry looks forward to supporting with machines in order to increase productivity among women farmers not just in the chiefdom or district, but also for the entire country,” the minister said, adding that he was encouraging the women and people of the district to continue farming.

He said if everybody was involved in farming it would save the country over $ 200 million of annual import of rice alone.

Delivering the keynote address, First Lady Fatima Maada Bio thanked the women and people of the chiefdom for what she called a development infrastructure in agriculture, stating that she was amazed at the initiative of empowering women.

She promised the project coordinator that she would lobby the central government for endless support to complement the efforts of the women in that part of the country.

“This is a unique project and I think the ministry of education should support this project with vocational training schools to make sure that adults education is really efficient,” she said, adding that she would want to admonish the project manager to continue with the good initiative and to continue to invest in the women of the district.

“Having said these words, I am so humbled to be here today and to launch this laudable venture,” she concluded.

