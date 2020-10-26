26.1 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, October 26, 2020
type here...
NewsSports
Updated:

Sierra Leone’s Delegation Arrives in Monrovia ahead of International Friendlies

By Sierra Network
125
0

Must Read

SportsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s Delegation Arrives in Monrovia ahead of International Friendlies

SLFA NEWS UPDATE Sierra Leone's Delegation Arrives in Monrovia ahead of International Friendlies
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Supreme Court Unanimously Ruled That I was ABSOLUTELY QUALIFIED when appointed Commissioner in 2018 – Francis Ben Kaifala

The Supreme Court just Unanimously ruled that STANDING at the Bar starts from DAY OF CALL to...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

To Address Current Impasse… Concerned Limkokwing Students Appeal to President Bio

By Ranger In a Press Release dated 24th October, 2020 Concerned Government Sponsored Students...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

SLFA NEWS UPDATE

Sierra Leone’s Delegation Arrives in Monrovia ahead of International Friendlies

A delegation from Sierra Leone constituting both Sierra Leone’s U- 17 and U- 20 Female national teams safely arrived yesterday in the capital city of Liberia- Monrovia.

The delegation, which is up and running, left Sierra Leone yesterday in the early hours of the morning, and arrived in Monrovia late in the evening.

The move is part of preparation ahead of the WAFU tournament in both Sierra Leone and Cape Verde later this year.

The teams are however set to play two sects of international friendly matches against their counterparts, and another sect with two different football clubs in Liberia at the Antionette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia.

Both matches will play at 2pm and 4pm respectively on the following dates:

*Tuesday 27 October, 2020*
*2pm*
*Liberia Male U-17 vs S/L Male U-17*
*4pm*
*Liberia Female U-20 vs S/L Female U-20*

*Thursday 29 October,2020*
*2pm*
*Earth Angels vs S/L Female U-20*
*4pm*
*Discoveries vs S/L U-17*

*Saturday 31 October, 2020*

*2pm*
*Liberia Male U-17 vs S/L Male U-17*
*4pm*
*Liberia Female U-20 vs S/L Female U-20*

Meanwhile, the reception here has been awesome from the Liberian Football Federation and the delegation is lodged at two of Liberia’s most prestigious hotels – Hotel 71 and Bella-casa Hotel in Monrovia.

The teams have begun intensive training at Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia ahead of the start of their matches tomorrow.

©️Media Officers Attached;
Alhaji Koroma- Female U17
Osman Ola- Male U17

Previous articleSupreme Court Unanimously Ruled That I was ABSOLUTELY QUALIFIED when appointed Commissioner in 2018 – Francis Ben Kaifala
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

SportsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s Delegation Arrives in Monrovia ahead of International Friendlies

SLFA NEWS UPDATE Sierra Leone's Delegation Arrives in Monrovia ahead of International Friendlies
Read more
Blog

Supreme Court Unanimously Ruled That I was ABSOLUTELY QUALIFIED when appointed Commissioner in 2018 – Francis Ben Kaifala

Sierra Network - 0
The Supreme Court just Unanimously ruled that STANDING at the Bar starts from DAY OF CALL to the Bar; which means I...
Read more
Blog

To Address Current Impasse… Concerned Limkokwing Students Appeal to President Bio

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger In a Press Release dated 24th October, 2020 Concerned Government Sponsored Students of Limkokwing University of Creative...
Read more
Blog

Right to Access Information Commission & SLAJ School Journalists on Freedom of Information Law

Sierra Network - 0
By Foday Moriba Conteh With the avowed objective to promote access to information and open data through proactive disclosure...
Read more
Blog

CSOs Call for Immediate Reinstatement of Expunged Members of Parliament

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger Certain Civil Society Organisations have expressed grave concern about recent happenings in Parliament, especially those relating to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone U-17 Leaves For Liberia

Sports Sierra Network - 0
NATIONAL U-17 NEWS UPDATESunday October 25, 2020 U-17 leaves for Liberia The Sierra Leone Under -17...
Read more

UPDATE ON NIGER VS. SIERRA LEONE FRIENDLY

Sports Sierra Network - 0
UPDATE ON NIGER VS. SIERRA LEONE FRIENDLY Monday October 12, 2020 Leone Stars has ended its...
Read more

SLFA DISASSOCIATES ITSELF FROM UNAUTHORISED REPLICA JERSEYS

Sports Sierra Network - 0
The Sierra Leone Football Association would like to inform the general public that it strongly disassociates itself from any unauthorised replica jerseys...
Read more

MAURITANIA VS. SIERRA LEONE MATCH TO BE AIRED ON LOCAL TV STATIONS

Sports Sierra Network - 0
MAURITANIA VS. SIERRA LEONE MATCH TO BE AIRED ON LOCAL TV STATIONS After a lengthy and thorough engagement between...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Supreme Court Unanimously Ruled That I was ABSOLUTELY QUALIFIED when appointed...

Sierra Network - 0