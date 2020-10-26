SLFA NEWS UPDATE

Sierra Leone’s Delegation Arrives in Monrovia ahead of International Friendlies

A delegation from Sierra Leone constituting both Sierra Leone’s U- 17 and U- 20 Female national teams safely arrived yesterday in the capital city of Liberia- Monrovia.

The delegation, which is up and running, left Sierra Leone yesterday in the early hours of the morning, and arrived in Monrovia late in the evening.

The move is part of preparation ahead of the WAFU tournament in both Sierra Leone and Cape Verde later this year.

The teams are however set to play two sects of international friendly matches against their counterparts, and another sect with two different football clubs in Liberia at the Antionette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia.

Both matches will play at 2pm and 4pm respectively on the following dates:

*Tuesday 27 October, 2020*

*2pm*

*Liberia Male U-17 vs S/L Male U-17*

*4pm*

*Liberia Female U-20 vs S/L Female U-20*

*Thursday 29 October,2020*

*2pm*

*Earth Angels vs S/L Female U-20*

*4pm*

*Discoveries vs S/L U-17*

*Saturday 31 October, 2020*

*2pm*

*Liberia Male U-17 vs S/L Male U-17*

*4pm*

*Liberia Female U-20 vs S/L Female U-20*

Meanwhile, the reception here has been awesome from the Liberian Football Federation and the delegation is lodged at two of Liberia’s most prestigious hotels – Hotel 71 and Bella-casa Hotel in Monrovia.

The teams have begun intensive training at Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia ahead of the start of their matches tomorrow.

©️Media Officers Attached;

Alhaji Koroma- Female U17

Osman Ola- Male U17