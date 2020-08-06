19.7 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, August 6, 2020
type here...
News
Updated:

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission Presents 2019 Annual Report to President Julius Maada Bio

By Sierra Network
114
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Deputy Information Minister Calls On Salone Film Industry To Harmonize Its Activities

By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications The Deputy...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission Presents 2019 Annual Report to President Julius Maada Bio

State House, Freetown, Thursday 6 August, 2020 - The Anti-Corruption Commission, ACC, has...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Makeni Lives Matter Campaign With APC Members Of Parliament

In a show of solidarity to the tragic events that happened in Makeni, the All Peoples Congress...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

State House, Freetown, Thursday 6 August, 2020 – The Anti-Corruption Commission, ACC, has presented its 2019 Annual Report to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio as part of its obligations and mandate to account for its stewardship.

Its Deputy Commissioner, Augustine Foday Ngobie, said that they were presenting the report in fulfilment of the provision in Section 19(1) of the ACC Act of 2008 as amended, noting that the report comprehensively chronicled the overall activities of the Commission and captured details on all departments for the year under review.

He said that 2019 could be safely described as a year of remarkable success for the Commission, taking into consideration the achievements and success stories both locally and internationally. He also said that they were able to strengthen the Commission through the amendment of the laws which had made corruption a high risk but low return venture.

“Your Excellency, the Commission remains very grateful to you for the determined and inspiring leadership demonstrated towards the fight against corruption and the general work of the Commission. I also extend our thanks to the Ministry of Finance for its support in the payment of salaries, provision of recurrent expenditure and development,” he said.

In his remarks, President Bio started by commending the leadership and staff of the Commission for the report and for their unwavering commitment to the fight against corruption over the last year.

“Since I assumed office, I have prioritised fighting corruption because it is a threat to our development as a nation. A corrupt country is adverse for economic and social development, foreign direct investment, effective service delivery, fairplay and equal opportunity, equal access to justice and the rule of law.

“Today, the presentation of this report gives us an opportunity to reaffirm my Government’s commitment to fighting this war on corruption. As I say often, this is a war we must fight and it is a war we must win,” he said.

“First, in 2019, I signed into law the Anti-Corruption Amendment Act of 2019 in fulfilment of both a manifesto and public commitment I made…second, the Special Anti-Corruption Division was established in the High Court with five (5) dedicated Judges to exclusively sit on ACC cases…

“Third, the Honourable Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, on behalf of my Government, launched my Government’s strategic blueprint that includes the public and private sectors in fighting corruption…fourth, our international reputation has been enhanced because our international rating on controlling corruption and corruption perception indices are all very favourable…

“Fifth, Sierra Leone scored 79% in the Millennium Challenge Corporation control of corruption indicator. This was an improvement on the 71% score in 2018 during our very first year in office. Clearly, this was a significant improvement on the failing score of 49% scored by our predecessors…sixth, surveys carried out by independent civil society organisations and funded by foreign governments, indicate significant improvements in fighting corruption,” he concluded.

For More Enquiries
State House Media and Communications Unit
+23276758764/+23288269282
[email protected]

Previous articleMakeni Lives Matter Campaign With APC Members Of Parliament
Next articleDeputy Information Minister Calls On Salone Film Industry To Harmonize Its Activities
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Deputy Information Minister Calls On Salone Film Industry To Harmonize Its Activities

By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications The Deputy...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission Presents 2019 Annual Report to President Julius Maada Bio

Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Thursday 6 August, 2020 - The Anti-Corruption Commission, ACC, has presented its 2019 Annual Report...
Read more
Blog

Makeni Lives Matter Campaign With APC Members Of Parliament

Sierra Network - 0
In a show of solidarity to the tragic events that happened in Makeni, the All Peoples Congress Members of Parliament wore black...
Read more
Blog

Proposed Cyber Security Bill Goes Through Pre-Legislative Stage In Parliament

Sierra Network - 0
By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications Lawmakers and other stakeholders today, 4th August...
Read more
Blog

IMC Commissioners Thank Information Minister For His Remarkable Achievements

Sierra Network - 0
By Finda Judith Ngaujah:Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications Commissioners of the Independent Media Commission (IMC) on Wednesday,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio meets National Sports Authority Board Members, Assures of Government Support

News Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Wednesday 5 August 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has today met with Board Members of...
Read more

ACC concludes investigations into Limkokwing University and the Role of Dr. Minkailu Bah (Deceased) and makes recommendations

News Sierra Network - 0
ACC concludes investigations into Limkokwing University and the Role of Dr. Minkailu Bah (Deceased) and makes recommendations. Full Details below:
Read more

GOAL Handed Over One Vacuum Truck And Two Motorcycles To Freetown City Council

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Today, GOAL handed over one vacuum truck and two motorcycles to Freetown City Council as part the Faecal Sludge Management Project.
Read more

Cuban Medical Team to Sierra Leone Meet President Bio at State House

News Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Tuesday 4 August 2020 -Sixteen Cuban Medical Doctors and Nurses, who are in Sierra Leone to help the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic, #COVID_19,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Deputy Information Minister Calls On Salone Film Industry To Harmonize Its...

Sierra Network - 0