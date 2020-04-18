21.5 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Sierra Leonean Staff Nurse In The UK Michael Allieu Succumbs To COVID-19

By Sierra Network
It is with great sadness we announce that yet another member of our nursing family, staff nurse Michael Allieu, has sadly died from COVID-19.

