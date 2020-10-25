30.5 C
Sunday, October 25, 2020
Sierra Leone U-17 Leaves For Liberia

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

NATIONAL U-17 NEWS UPDATE
Sunday October 25, 2020

U-17 leaves for Liberia

The Sierra Leone Under -17 National Team has left Sierra Leone today for Liberia.

This comes as preparedness for the WAFU tournament which is set to be held in Sierra Leone in December this year .

Before thier departure for Liberia on Sunday 25th October, 2020, the team was camped at the prestigious Hill Valley Hotel- Signal Hill, in Freetown for friendly encounters in Monrovia, Liberia.

The team is traveling with a 45 man delegation including 3 ex-officio members, 2 secretariat staff of the SLFA, 30 players and 10 officials.

As part of its plan, the U- 17 team will engage the Liberian U- 17 and a football club on the 27th and 29th October, 2020, respectively.

The boys are in a very high spirit and determination as they are pleased with the professional manner they are being handled by the federation in Sierra Leone.

SLFA together with the Government of Sierra Leone is working hard to seeing the transformation of Sierra Leone’s football at all levels.

Team Manager, Kebbie Sesay, admonished his boys to be disciplined, and strongly believed that the recruitment process they went through was the best, it’s based on merit.

He encouraged them to see themselves as ambassadors of the country and should do their best to make Sierra Leone proud.

Head coach of the team, Raymond Samuel Lewis and his back room staff have expressed satisfaction that with such opportunities provided with the boys, it will help in putting them at a better position against their opponents, thereby instilling confidence that they can do it as long as they are together and that the effort of the authorities in supporting them is magnanimous.

©️OSMAN OLA
MEDIA OFFICER U-17

